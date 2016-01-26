Discussions on Nagorno-Karabakh settlement begins in PACE

Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ Discussions on situation around the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict began in Strasbourg in the framework of the winter session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE). Report informs, today there are two reports on the agenda of the PACE winter session. They are PACE MP Robert Walter’s (UK) report entitled “Escalation of Violence in Nagorno-Karabakh and other occupied territories of Azerbaijan, and PACE MP Milica Marković’s (Bosnia and Herzegovina) report about Sarsang Reservoir in Nagorno-Karabakh, and entitled “Inhabitants of frontier regions of Azerbaijan are deliberately deprived of water.”

The report by Robert Walter was presented to the Assembly by MP Mogens Jensen, because R. Waltes is no more the PACE MP.