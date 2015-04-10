Director of Institute: Armenians permanently harmed neighborly relations by acts of genocide, terror and mass murder

Baku. 10 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Armenian-Azerbaijani relations are not only the genocide of 1918, at the same time, this date is one of the indicators of the present time". Report informs, this was said by the Director of the Institute on Human Rights of AR Aytan Mustafayeva in her speech at an international conference on the theme: "Fake Armenian Genocide: Fiction and Reality".

She noted that despite the positive attitude of the Armenians by the Azerbaijani people, they never abandoned their own selfish purposes and treacherous actions: "Armenians permanently harmed neighborly relations by acts of genocide, terror and mass murder.