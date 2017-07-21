"Aztelekom" CEO: Work to provide village Jojug Marjanli residents with continuous communication completes

Jabrayil. Jojug Marjanli. 21 July. REPORT.AZ/ "The works carried out to provide Jojug Marjanli population with stable and continuous communication have been completed".

Report informs, Director General of "Aztelekom" LLC, Suat Pashayev told reporters during his visit to Jojug Marjanli.

He said that modern equipment was installed in the village in line with the latest technologies: "Capacity of the electronic ATS considered for 50 families currently will be increased according to the list of future houses".