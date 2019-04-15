Deputy Prime Minister: Armenians cultivate drugs in occupied territories of Azerbaijan

© Report/Elchin Murad https://report.az/storage/news/79d3b9a3a8b7db65ec996841ff784a26/43fe2b2a-058c-48ea-8d46-d288124355f3_292.jpg

"132 kilometers of the Iranian-Azerbaijani border are uncontrolled, so Armenians are cultivating drugs, and labs have been built there," Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister Ali Hasanov said.

According to him, the documents have been submitted to the UN Office in Vienna, a monitoring group has been created, but Armenia has not let this group enter occupied territories.

Hasanov said that the rapid pace of economic development in Azerbaijan led to an increase in cargo transportation. In this case, drug mafia attempts to take advantage of it.