Deputy PM discusses release of Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev with General Secretary of international organisation

Baku. 3 July. REPORT.AZ/ The Government of Azerbaijan and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies has signed a Memorandum of Understanding.

Report informs, the memorandum was signed on July 3 by Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister, Ali Ahmadov and Secretary General of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, Elhadj As Sy. The purpose of signing the memorandum is to create favorable conditions for expansion of practical cooperation between the two countries in the areas of mutual interest.

Ali Ahmadov said that there are deep roots between Azerbaijan and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

The Deputy Prime Minister informed about Armenian-Azerbaijani, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The Deputy Prime minister said that four years have passed since illegal arrest of our internally displaced compatriots Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev on July 11 in the territory of the occupied Kalbajar region, while visiting their graves. He noted that the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies should use their capabilities and influence on this issue. He underlined the importance of active work on the release of innocent people from imprisonment.

The sides exchanged views on the other issues of mutual interest.