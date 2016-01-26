 Top
    Deputy Ministers of Foreign Ministers of Russia and Iran discussed Nagorno-Karabakh settlement

    A meeting of Grigory Karasin and Ibrahim Rahimpour held in Moscow

    Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Grigory Karasin discussed Nagorno-Karabakh settlement in Moscow with his Iranian counterpart Ibrahim Rahimpour.Report informs it was said in a statement of Russian Foreign Ministry.

    "There was an exchange of views on some issues of the regional agenda.Special attention was paid to the situation in Central Asia and the Caucasus, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, as well as the implementation of the Minsk agreement to resolve crisis in Ukraine ", - said in a statement.

