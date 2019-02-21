Deputy from Khankandi: "Now what should I say to my voters?"

© Report/ Elchin Murad https://report.az/storage/news/e7c5aa1ecd098252fdcb147755895774/21c2d2bb-7709-4f1b-8087-688356288fea_292.jpg

Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ "I would like those who committed violence in Khojaly to be held accountable and sentenced in Shusha, since they wanted Shusha,” MP Flora Gasimova elected from Khankendi constituency said.

She spoke at the event "Khojaly genocide is in the memory of the people: Justice for Khojaly!" held in Caucasian Muslims Office.

According to her, Armenia and Armenian separatists want to armenize Shusha: "The blood of Azerbaijanis was shed on those lands. They renamed Khojaly and built kindergarten in this city. More than 1,000 Armenians were settled there. Today we are said to prepare people for peace. I don’t have any idea what to do and what to say speaking before my voters?"

Gasimova noted that Armenians change names of places in Nagorno-Karabakh and other occupied areas: "They put crosses on the hills in Gubadli, Kalbajar, where we lived before. They armenized the Albanian churches. The separatist powers in Armenia did not allow peoples to get closer. The situation has not yet changed. I do not blame the people. But it is true that they look down their nose at us. I was born in Khankandi. Ordinary people did not want war. Local residents living in Karabakh know that we will return there, because it is the Azerbaijani land."