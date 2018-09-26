Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan: “OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs must increase pressure on Armenia"

© Report/ Orkhan Azim https://report.az/storage/news/dc9435a794a60143f218f429d38a0d01/9db67388-4a4a-494d-b302-41b3c0b2b499_292.jpg

Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ "The international community and the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs should increase pressure on Armenia," Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Khalaf Khalafov said.

According to Report, he noted that Armenia's new leadership ignores international law, UN Security Council's resolutions like its forerunners did, and does not abstain from the occupation policy, but rather speaks with aggressive rhetoric: “This is regrettable."

The deputy minister stressed that Nagorno-Karabakh conflict should be resolved on the basis of the sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of Azerbaijani borders.