Permanent Under Secretary: UK stands for peaceful settlement of Karabakh conflict

Baku. 6 March. REPORT.AZ/ UK stands for peaceful settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Report informs, Simon McDonald, the United Kingdom’s Permanent Under Secretary and Head of the Diplomatic Service at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, said in a lecture at the ADA University in Baku.

"The world is changing, so much time has passed since the beginning of the conflict. International community's attention has shifted from the issue of Nagorno-Karabakh", S.McDonald said.

The diplomat stressed that London keeps focus on peaceful settlement of the Karabakh conflict.

"We believe that settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict can be achieved only by negotiations and peaceful means", S.McDonald said.