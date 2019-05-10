Deputy Foreign Minister: Pashinyan’s trip to Nagorno-Karabakh is a violation of international law

© Report/ Firi Salim https://report.az/storage/news/17a338bb3c535b98103c8fab4e9ecbc1/5251fe2d-5e50-4498-88a2-690843b0c6c9_292.jpg

"The trip of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan - to Nagorno-Karabakh is a violation of international law," Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Khalaf Khalafov told journalists.

"The pressure on the negotiation process is contrary to efforts to resolve the conflict. We condemn this visit. Occupation of Azerbaijan by Armenia is undoubted. Unfortunately, standards that exist in international relations do not always allow you to call a spade a spade. International norms were violated in the territories occupied by Armenia. The Minsk Group co-chairs are making certain attempts to bring the parties together and negotiate. This step is destructive in terms of the negotiation process," Khalafov said.