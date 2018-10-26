 Top
    Close photo mode

    Deputy Chairman of Committee of State Duma: Nagorno-Karabakh and seven adjacent regions must be returned to Azerbaijan

    Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ Occupied Territories - Nagorno-Karabakh and the seven adjacent areas - must be returned to Azerbaijan, First Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Security and Anti-Corruption of the State Duma of Russia Dmitry Saveliev said.

    Report informs that Saveliev was speaking within the framework of the panel session on the topic “Information Wars as a Disintegration Tool” at the 6th Baku International Humanitarian Forum.

    He called on the Azerbaijani diaspora to be more active in conveying objective information about the essence of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict on the Russian media platforms and in the media.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi