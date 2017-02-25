Deputy Azerbaijani PM: Armenians will repent for sabotage on frontline

Baku. 25 February.REPORT.AZ/ Deputy PM, Deputy Chairman of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party - Executive Secretary Ali Ahmadov commented on Armenian aggravation of situation on the frontline starting from yesterday and attack at the positions of the Azerbaijani army.

Report informs, A.Ahmadov told reporters that it is not for the first time that Armenians commit sabotages on the frontline under various pretexts: "I note with regret that the Armenian side is still in the habit of committing sabotage. It seems they even don't intend to give it up. So far, Armenians have attempted to commit provocations and reach their goals through sowing discord.

He added that committing such a sabotage on the eve of the 25th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide demonstrates saboteur, provoker feature of Armenians: "I resolutely believe that as always, the Azerbaijani army, our heroic soldiers will decently put them on heels. Armenians will repent for sabotage on the frontline by suffering losses. Azerbaijani army is enough powerful and resolute, its combat capability is high. Our army is ready not only prevent any sabotages, but also win large-scale battles".