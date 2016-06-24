 Top
    Deputy Assistant Secretary of State: US committed to working with parties to Karabakh conflict

    The conflict must be resolved peacefully

    Baku. 24 June. REPORT.AZ/ "The United States remains committed to working with the parties to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict."

    Report informs, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Bridget Brink stated at a briefing.

    She noted that the conflict should be resolved peacefully and expressed hope for the continuation of process after the presidents' meeting in Vienna.

