Deputy Assistant Secretary of State: US committed to working with parties to Karabakh conflict

Baku. 24 June. REPORT.AZ/ "The United States remains committed to working with the parties to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict."
Report informs, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Bridget Brink stated at a briefing.
She noted that the conflict should be resolved peacefully and expressed hope for the continuation of process after the presidents' meeting in Vienna.
Viktoriya Lebedeva - DementyevaNews Author