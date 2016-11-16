Deputy Assistant US Secretary of State discusses Karabakh conflict in Yerevan

https://report.az/storage/news/23b1858c413e4c5ee8033fe6b77dc68e/6243b596-1473-4754-a8fa-de29f18b61a6_292.jpg
Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian FM Edward Nalbandyan has received Deputy Assistant US Secretary of State for Europe and Eurasia Bridget Brink in Yerevan.
Report informs citing the Armenian media, the sides spoke about US-Armenia relations and its development.
They also touched upon implementation of Vienna and St. Petersburg agreements on settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.
