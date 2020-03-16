Defense Ministy reports on situation in conflict zone

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 24 times throughout the day in various directions at the front, using large-caliber machine guns and sniper rifles, Report informs citing the Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces fired at the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gushchu Ayrim village of Gazakh region, in Alibeyli, Munjuglu villages of Tovuz region, and on nameless hills in Gadabay region from their posts in Voskevan village of Noyemberyan region, in Aygepar, Aygedzor villages of Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region.

Armenians also shot at Azerbaijani army positions from their posts near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Terter region, Gorgan, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from the positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy and Terter regions.