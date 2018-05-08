Defense Ministry: We have no information about detention of six foreign citizens at Armenian-Azerbaijani border

https://report.az/storage/news/f1507de0a3b95b662b614e66af3f7dc0/d26686fa-f22b-4df7-8325-50d121f05d24_292.jpg
Baku. 8 May. REPORT.AZ/ Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan has commented on information on the detention of six foreign citizens on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.
In response to an inquiry from Report News Agency, Ministry reported that Ministry of Defense has no information about news reported by Armenian press on detention of six foreign citizens at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.
