 Top
    Close photo mode

    Defense Ministry: We have no information about detention of six foreign citizens at Armenian-Azerbaijani border

    Baku. 8 May. REPORT.AZ/ Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan has commented on information on the detention of six foreign citizens on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

    In response to an inquiry from Report News Agency, Ministry reported that Ministry of Defense has no information about news reported by Armenian press on detention of six foreign citizens at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi