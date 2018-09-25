Defense Ministry vows to neutralize any enemy aircraft that would attempt to approach foremost positions of Azerbaijan Army

Baku. 25 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense has issued a statement.

According to Report, the statement reads:

"The military-political leadership of Armenia resorts to other provocative actions aimed at aggravating the situation on the line of confrontation of troops. The information about the conduct of training flights with the involvement of military aviation in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan that was disseminated by the enemy is a vivid proof of this."

The Ministry of Defense declares that any enemy aircraft that would attempt to approach the foremost positions of the units of the Azerbaijan Army will be immediately neutralized. The military-political leadership of Armenia bears entire responsibility for possible losses.