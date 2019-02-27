Defense Ministry updates on recent developments on frontline

Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 29 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns, Report informs citing the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Noyemberyan, Ijevan and Krasnoselsk regions subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Kamarli, Gaymagly villages and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Terter region, Kangarli, Saryjaly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Garakhanbayli, Kurdlar villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy and Terter regions.