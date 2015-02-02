Defense Ministry: The youth serving at Azerbaijani Armed Forces are honor of Azerbaijan

Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov congratulated the young people who serve in the Armed Forces on February 2 - Youth Day, Report informs. According to the text of congratulations, the preparation of the young for the army, intellectual, physical and moral education on the basis of national and moral values are the country's priorities:

"Youth centers, Olympic sports complexes, sports and health centers were established in the country and great success is achieved in solving social problems of the youth. Our young people raise the flag of Azerbaijan by the victories achieved in the international sports arenas."

It was also noted that today serving in Azerbaijani Armed Forces is honor for Azerbaijani youth and they adequately fulfill all the tasks ordered: "The majority of those who serve in the Armed Forces is the youth. As a leading force of society, our youth who serve in the army deeply realize their sacred duty to the motherland and the people. Thanks to the professionalism of the officers and soldiers serving in trenches, the position of fighting, the enemy's provocations are strictly prohibited."

I remember the memory of the martyrs who died heroically in the protection of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, preventing enemy reconnaissance and sabotage groups, with respect and honor and I would like to thank to their parents once again as they brought up the worthy sons for the country. Revenge of the martyrs is taken and will always be taken.

I believe that the young people in the Army will remain committed to Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Military Oath and regulations in the future and will get new achievements in moral-psychological preparation for the battle and will wave our tricolor national flag under the leadership of the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces in Khankendi, Shusha, Lachin and other occupied lands."