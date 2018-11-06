Defense Ministry: There is no communication between Defense Ministries of Azerbaijan and Armenia

Baku. 6 November. REPORT.AZ/ "There is no communication or any other connection between Azerbaijani Defense Ministry and Armenian Defense Ministry," press service of the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan said in response to Report's inquiry.

According to the Ministry, a person responsible for mutual connections with Armenia over the situation on the frontline was determined under the agreement reached in Dushanbe: “But this responsible person is not an employee of the Defense Ministry."

Acting Armenian Defense Minister David Tonayan said on November 6 that the contact was established between the Defense Ministries of Azerbaijan and Armenia.