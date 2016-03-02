Defense Ministry: The only solution of Nagorno Karabakh conflict is withdrawal of Armenian armed forces from occupied Azerbaijani territories

Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ 'Another twaddle of Seyran Ohanyan, who is distinguished for cruelty and brutality against civilian population of Azerbaijan and committed crimes, full of political terms, addressed to the foreign audience, proves complete irresponsibility of Armenian military-political management, hypocrisy of persons not thinking future of its people once again.'

Report was told in the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry as a response to the statement of Armenian Defense Minister Seyran Ohanyan on the situation on the front line and resolution of the conflict.

'The only solution of Nagorno Karabakh conflict is withdrawal of Armenian armed forces from occupied Azerbaijani territories completely, once and for all and unconditionally. The issue should be resolved either by complying of norms and principles of international law by Armenia or occupiers should be banished from our territories by complete fulfillment of task set forth by our Armed Forces in order to restore territorial integrity of Azerbaijan', the ministry says.