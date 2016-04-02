Azerbaijan Defense Ministry: Tension continues on the contact line

Baku. 2 April. REPORT.AZ/ Tension, occurred on the contact line of troops on the night of April 2 as a result of provocations of Armenian armed forces, is still going on.

Report informs citing official website of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, coordinates of military targets on the front lines and depth of the enemy defense have been determined in advance, its combat vehicles, a large number of manpower and other military infrastructure destroyed as a result of our firepower attacks.