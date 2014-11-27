Defense Ministry: сeasefire violated 47 times on frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia

Baku. 27 November. REPORT.AZ/The ceasefire was violated in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 47 times in a day, Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry.

Armenian Armed Forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces located in Alibayli village of Tovuz region from the positions located in Aygepar village of Berd region; Azerbaijani positions located in Gizilhajili village of Gazakh region from the positions located in Berkaber village of Ijevan region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Shuraabad, Yusifjanli, Marzili, Sarijali, Bash Garvand, Kangarli, Novruzlu, Shikhlar villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Ashaghi Veysalli villages of Fizuli and at the unnamed heights in Goranboy, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.