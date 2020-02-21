Defense Ministry reports on current situation at frontline

Military units of Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire 29 times throughout the day in various directions at the front, using sniper rifles, the Defense Ministry said.

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber, Aygeovit villages of Ijevan region, in Chinari, Aygedzor villages of Berd region, and on unknown hills in Krasnoselsk region fired at the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Kamarli, Gizilhajili, Bala Jafarli villages of Gazakh region, in Aghbulag, Munjuglu villages of Tovuz region, and on unnamed hills in Gadabay region.

Armenians also fired shots from their posts near the occupied Taghibeyli village of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Garvand, Garakhanbayli villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from the positions located on unnamed peaks in Terter region.