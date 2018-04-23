 Top
    Defense Ministry: Relevant measures will be taken against provocation of enemy

    Baku. 23 April. REPORT.AZ/ "The video posted by the Armenian media that allegedly Azerbaijani Army raised live force and military equipment near the contact line with Armenian Army is the next provocation.”

    It was noted that the video reflecting army's forces and combat equipment near the contact line, allegedly owned by Azerbaijani army does not reflect the truth: "Video footage taken during the deployment of troops in the planned training of the Azerbaijani army were assembled from remote distances and different slopes edited.

    The military-political regime in Armenia, which is seriously concerned about the mass protests, continues to keep its people in fear.

    The Ministry of Defense reports that the relevant measures will be taken against provocations of the enemy.”

