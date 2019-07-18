Defense Ministry releases information about situation on the frontline

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 25 times throughout the day in various direction of the front, using large-caliber machine guns and sniper rifles, Report informs citing the Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber, Paravakar villages of Ijevan region, in Chinari village of Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Kohnegishlag village of Aghstafa region, in Mazam, Gizilhajili villages and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Aghdam village of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Garvand, Garakhanbayli villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Aghdam and Khojavend regions.