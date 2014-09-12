Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan: Armenian units violate ceasefire in several directions

Baku. 12 September. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian Armed Forces violated ceasefire in several directions. Report informs referring to the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, Armenian units fired on the positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces from the positions located near Tapgaragoyunlu village of Goranboy region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand, Horadiz of Fizuli and Mehdili village of Jabrail region yesterday and last night.

The opposite side was silenced by retaliatory fire.