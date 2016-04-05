Azerbaijan Defense Ministry: Military base headquarters in Madagiz post destroyed with exact fire - VIDEO

Baku. 5 April. REPORT.AZ/ Situation on the all frontline remained tense on April 4 evening and on the night of April 5.

Report was told in the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Realizing that attempts to return the lost positions in Khojavend-Fuzuli and Aghdere-Tartar direction of the frontline are vain, Armenian side continues to fire settlements near the contact line of troops.

Headquarters of the military base in strategically important Madagiz post, which is enemy's one of the largest military bases in this direction as well as locating on the road to Aghdere city and in its north, has been destroyed with exact fire.

In April 4 evening, 3 battle tanks were destroyed staff inside, locating on the defense line of the enemy, in the trenches made engineering point of view and for circular fire.

Our military unit located at Khojavend-Fuzuli direction of the frontline destroyed 2 enemy tanks staff inside and 5 wheeled vehicles filled with military property in order to minimize damage of the opposite side to our settlements. Generally, as a result of operational actions and return fires on April 4 in the daytime and till April 5 morning, Armenians suffered manpower loss up to 70. 20 military equipment fully destroyed. 16 military servants of our Armed Forces, fighting bravely and heroically have been killed during last two days. Management of the Defense Ministry express deep condolences to the relatives and families of the killed servicemen and wishes patience.

At present, our Armed Forces carry out relevant measures to maintain the superiority of the operation on the frontline.