Defense Ministry: Enemy scouts are struggling to get information about combat readiness of our troops

"At times when our territories are captured by the armed forces of Armenia, Azerbaijani soldiers are defending our positions on the contact line, carrying out a responsible and extremely difficult mission," the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan told Report.

It is emphasized that a combat readiness of soldiers, good discipline, performance of service on duty, courage, hatred towards an enemy, trust in commander require education of the qualities of a true fighter.

The report of the Ministry of Defense also notes that the enemy scouts are trying in every way to get information about the combat readiness and location of our troops.