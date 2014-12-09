Defense Ministry: Ceasefire violated 57 times on frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia

Baku. 9 December.REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire was violated in different positions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 57 times in a day.

Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense.

Armenian Armed Forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces from the positions located in Chilaburt, Goyarkh villages of Tartar region, Marzili, Yusifjanli, Shikhlar villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand, Horadiz, Gorgan, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fizuli region, as well as, at the unnamed heights in Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.