Defense Ministry: 'Azerbaijani side has no relation to death of a shepherd Akop Ambarsumyan'

Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ 'Attempt of Armenians to blame next time Azerbaijani Armed Forces to open fire on civilians is a calculated step to conceal current tense internal criminal situation on the enemy side.'

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Ministry states Armenians spread false information again: 'We draw attention to the repeatedly expressed opinion again that in contrast to Armenians our Armed Forces complies with principles and standards of international humanitarian law and does not fire on civilians and civilian objects in any case.'

One of the remarkable aspect of the information spread by the Armenian side is that the mentioned village locates far from the contact line of troops. We express confidently that Azerbaijani side has no relation to death of a shepherd named Akop Ambarsumyan,' information declares.