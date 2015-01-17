Defense Ministry: Azerbaijani Armed Forces ready to give rebuff to any enemy schemes

Baku. 17 January. REPORT.AZ/ The information in the electronic media in Armenia that Azerbaijani armed forces at the front allegedly attempted to commit provocations, and though suffering losses they went backward is another fiction of the Armenian side and has no basis. Report informs this was said in a statement by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

Ministry of Defense said that the Azerbaijani armed forces in full control of the operational situation across the frontline and ready to give rebuff to any enemy schemes.