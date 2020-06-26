Defense Ministry: Azerbaijan's units fully control the operational situation

Military units of Armenia's armed forces violated ceasefire 32 times throughout the day in various directions of the front, using large-caliber weapons and sniper rifles to escalate the situation, Report informs, citing Ministry of Defense.

Armenian armed forces located on nameless hills in the Chambarak region fired on the Azerbaijan Army positions in Garaveliler village and on nameless hills in the Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from the positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Terter region, Ajarly, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghy Seyidahmadli, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from the positions located on nameless hills in Aghdam and Khojavend regions.

The enemy was suppressed by retaliation fire. Our units fully control the operational situation.