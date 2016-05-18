Defense Ministry: Azerbaijani Armed Forces liberated over 2,000 hectares land

Baku. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ Finally, leadership of the Republic of Armenia has officially confirmed committing armed provocation against Azerbaijan in the occupied territories in early April as well as significant change of the contact line of the troops as a result'.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The ministry said that during prevention of the enemy attacks and counter-attacks operations, Azerbaijan Armed Forces has liberated significant heights and territories of strategic importance in Aghdere (former NKAO) as well as in Fuzuli and Jabrail regions. However, official statements of the Armenian side has claimed that they have lost a total of 800 hectares, we obviously realize intentional reduction of the freed territories. In fact, our Armed Forces has released over 2,000 hectares of land and more territory taken under our control from operational viewpoint.

Unlike Armenian side, Azerbaijan Armed Forces doesn't take any steps towards exacerbation of the situation on the contact line of the troops, only forced to take adequate measures. Further provocations of the enemy will not remain unanswered.

The figures, spread by Armenia in regard with losses of the both sides in the operations in early April, don't reflect the reality. In fact, losses of Armenian armed forces is nearly ten times more than Azerbaijan's losses.