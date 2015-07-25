Defense Ministry: Armenians were forced to retreat with loss of at least 5 people

Baku. 25 July. REPORT.AZ/ "During the July 24 night, Azerbaijani units located in Goranboy, Terter, Agdam and Fizuli regions, underwent fire from Armenian armed forces as well from Gadabay on the Armenia-Azerbaijan state border and actively tried to sabotage the provocative activities. "

Report informs, it is said in a statement released by the press service of the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

The Ministry noted that in all cases the enemy attempts were suppressed, and forced to retreat, losing at least five soldiers.

During the suppression of enemy Azerbaijani servicemen Fataliyev Eldar Sekhavet oglu was killed

Management of the Ministry of Defense expresses deepest condolences to natives of martyr.

Ministry of Defense said that the operational situation on the frontline is under full control of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, as well as claims about the high morale among the troops.