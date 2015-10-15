Defense Ministry: Armenians violated ceasefire 96 times

Baku. 15 October. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 96 times within a day.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The ministry reports that Armenian armed forces fired on positions of Azerbaijani units located on the nameless heights of Gizilhajili village of Gazakh region and Kohnegishlag village of Agstafa region from positions located in Berkaber, Paravakar villages of Ijevan region.In addition, Alibeyli and Agdam villages of Tovuz region took fire from Mosesgekh village of Berd region.

Also positions in the nameless heights in the Krasnoselsk region and Chil village fired on our positions in the nameless heights in the Gadabay region of Azerbaijan.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located near Tapgaragoyunlu, Gulustan villages of Goranboy region, Chayli, Kengerli, Yarimja, Merzili, Shikhlar, Javahirli, villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Gorgan, Garakhanbeyli, Ashaghy Seyidahmedli, Ashaghy Abdurrahmanli villages of Fizuli region as well as at the unnamed heights of Goygol, Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

Considering the operating conditions, Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired 103 shots on Armenian positions.