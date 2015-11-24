Armenians violated ceasefire 89 times in a day

Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian Armed Forces violated ceasefire 89 times in a day along the frontline.

The ministry reports that Armenian armed forces fired on positions of Azerbaijani units located in Gizilhajili, Gushchu Ayrim villages of Gazakh region from positions located in Berkaber village of Ijevan and Voskevan village of Noyemberyan region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Talysh village of Goranboy region, Chilaburt, Yarimja villages of Tartar region, Shikhlar, Javahirli, Kengerli, Sarijali, Novruzlu, Shuraabad, Garagashli Merzili, Yusifjanli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Gorgan, Garakhanbeyli, Ashaghy Seyidahmedli, Horadiz villages of Fizuli region,Mehdili village of Jabrail region as well as at the unnamed heights of Goygol, Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

Considering the operational conditions, Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired 95 shots on enemy firing points, positions and trenches.