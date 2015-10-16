Defense Ministry: Armenians violated ceasefire 87 times

Baku. 16 October. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 87 times within a day.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The ministry reports that Armenian armed forces fired on positions of Azerbaijani units located in Kokhanabi village of Tovuz region from positions located in Chinari village of Berd region of Armenia.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Tapqaraqoyunlu, Talysh, villages of Goranboy region, Yusifjanli, Kengerli, Novruzlu, Merzili, Shikhlar, Javahirli, Sarijali, Shuraabad, Garagashli villages of Aghdam region, Horadiz, Gorgan, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghy Seyidahmedli, Ashaghy Abdurrahmanli of Fizuli, Mehdili villages of Jabrail region, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

Considering the operating conditions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, 90 shots fired by Azerbaijani army on Armenian positions.