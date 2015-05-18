Armenians violated ceasefire 72 times within a day

Baku. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 72 times within a day. Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani from positions located in Vazashen village of Ijevan region unnamed heights of Gazakh region, Mosesqerkh and Aygepar villages of Berd region, Alibayli and Aghdam villages of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Tapgaragoyunlu village of Goranboy region, Yarimja, Chilaburt, Goyarkh villages of Tartar region, Shuraabad, Shikhlar, Yusifjanli, Kangarli, Bash Garvand, Garagashli villages of Aghdam region, Horadiz, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Ashaghi Abdurrahmanli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili village in Jabrayil region, as well as at the unnamed heights in Goranboy and Khojavand regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.