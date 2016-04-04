Defense Ministry: Armenians suffered a lot of manpower and military equipment, 3 Azerbaijani servicemen martyred

Baku. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ Despite unilateral suspension of counter-attack operation and response measures on the frontline by Azerbaijani Armed Forces against the enemy from April 3, Armenian side continues to increase tension.

Report was told in the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the information, the enemy mainly attacks our positions in the direction of Aghdere-Tartar and Khojavend-Fuzuli as well as intensively fires residential settlements located near the contact line to return the lost positions.

During battles last day and at night, Armenians suffered a lot of manpower and military equipment loss.

3 military servants of Azerbaijani Armed Forces martyred in the battles.

Management of the Defense Ministry express deep condolences to the relatives and families of the killed servicemen and wishes patience.