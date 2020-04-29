​Defense Ministry: Armenians fire 24 times at Azerbaijani positions

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 24 times throughout the day in various directions of the front, Report informs citing the Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region, fired at the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Goyali, Zamanli villages, and on unknown slopes in Gadabay region.

The hostile party also shot at the Azerbaijani army positions from their posts near the occupied Goyarkh village of Terter region, Yusifjanli village of Aghdam region, Horadiz village of Fuzuli region, as well as from the positions located on unnamed highlands in Terter region.