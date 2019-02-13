Defense Ministry: Armenians do not observe truce

Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 29 times throughout the day, Report informs citing the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Noyemberyan and Ijevan regions subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Kamarli village and on nameless hills in Gazakh region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Terter region, Abdinli, Saryjaly villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Gobu Dilagharda, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghy Seyidahmadli villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter and Khojavend regions.