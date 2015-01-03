Defense Ministry: Azerbaijani 'saboteur' seems to Armenians everywhere

Baku. 3 January. REPORT.AZ/ An information disseminated by the Armenian media about the commitment of sabotage by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces on front line which lead to the victims is untrue, Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan stated, Report informs referring to the website.

"All, starting from the ordinary Armenian soldiers, who in fear and unbearable conditions without the necessary equipment are freezing in the trenches, and to the military guide of Azerbaijan imagining saboteur.

It has become a commonplace how Armenian armed groups after every internal strife and turmoil between plotting together a shooting, and then try to blame the Azerbaijani side'- the ministry stated.

The Ministry of Defense said that, along with the celebration of the Solidarity Day of World Azerbaijanis and New Year, the personnel of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan is seriously preparing for the release of their territories.

According to information spread by Armenian media, as a result of military operation by Azerbaijani side on contact line two Armenian soldiers were killed and one injured.