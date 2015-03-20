Defense Ministry: Armenian Armed Forces violate ceasefire 82 times within a day

Baku. 20 March. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire was violated in various directions using heavy machine guns, mortars on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 82 times during a day.

Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense.

Armenian armed forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces in Kohnagishlag village of Agstafa and in the nameless heights in the Kazakh region from the Paravakar and Vazashen villages of Ijevan region.

The ceasefire was violated in Chilaburt, Chayli, Goyarkh, Gizil Oba villages of Tartar region,Talish, Tapgaragoyunlu Gulustan villages of Goranboy, Javahirli, Garagashli, Kangarli, Sarijali, Shikhlar, Merzili, Bash Garvand, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Goradiz, Alkhanli, Ashagi Seyidahmadli, Ashagi Abdurrahmanli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well as nameless heights of Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrayil regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.