Defense Ministry: Armenia does not observe ceasefire regime

Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 21 times throughout the day, Report informs citing the press service of the Defense Ministry that Armenian armed forces.

Armenian armed forces, located in Voskevan village of Noyemberyan region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gizilhajili village of Gazakh region and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh village of Terter region, Shikhlar, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Garvand, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter and Khojavend regions.