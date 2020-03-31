​Defense Ministry: Armenia continues violating truce

Military units of Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire 22 times throughout the day in various directions of the front, Report informs citing the Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces, located in Shavarshavan village of Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber village and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, and on unknown uplands in Krasnoselsk region fired at the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Ferehli, Gizilhajili, Jafarli, Bala Jafarli villages of Gazakh region and on unnamed highlands in Gadabay region.

The hostile party also shot at the Azerbaijani army positions from their posts near the occupied Goyarkh village of Terter region, Yusifjanly village of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Horadiz village of Fuzuli region, as well as from the positions located on nameless slopes in Terter region.