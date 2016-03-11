 Top
    Defense Minister visits military units on frontline

    Minister reported on operating condition in area, measures carried out on defensive strip

    Baku. 11 March. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and managerial staff of the ministry have visited unities, unions and military units located in the frontline.

    Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

    Meeting the staff, on combat duty in the trenches face to face with the enemy in the frontline military units, the defense minister got acquainted with combat readiness and social conditions of them.

    Defense Minister visited team observation post in one of the units located on the contact line with enemy and has been reported on operating condition in area, measures carried out on defensive strip.

    Staff on combat duty in the trenches stated faithfully serving to the homeland, people and state as well as readiness to fight at any moment in order to secure the country's territorial integrity and liberation of occupied Azerbaijani lands in accordance with the order of the Supreme Commander. 

