Defense Minister visited military units located in the front line

Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and commanding staff of the Ministry visited the military units located in the frontal zone.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

Defense Minister visited the height Odundag in the direction of Gazakh region of the state border between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the military units located in the area of Murov dag and watched the enemy positions.

After meeting with the military personnel, who is on duty in the front line of defense, Minister of Defence got acquainted with the combat, moral and psychological readiness of servicemen. Defense minister was briefed on the operational situation in the area during his visit to the military units located in mountainous and difficult climatic conditions in the line of confrontation with the enemy.

Military personnel being on combat duty in the trenches assured the Minister that they faithfully serve his homeland, nation, state, and ready for the orders of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief to fight for the liberation of the occupied territories.