Defense Minister of Azerbaijan took part in the opening of a new military facility in the frontline zone

On instructions of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, the Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and the leadership of the Ministry are visiting the frontline zone to check the military units, Report informs citing Ministry press-service.

The Ministry’s leadership visited a monument erected in memory of the shehids (martyrs) of the April battles, laid flowers and honored the memory of our compatriots who sacrificed their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of the country.

The Minister of Defense took part in the opening of the new residential complex built for the military personnel of one of the units. The Minister was informed that the residential complex was equipped with gas and water pipelines, electricity and line of communications, as well as new furniture sets.

The leadership of the Ministry of Defense viewed the soldiers' barracks, the medical point, the storage of military equipment, the vehicle park, the weapons room, the ideological room, the amenity premise, the mess hall, the shower room, the clothing depot, and other service premises, and then had lunch together with the military personnel.

Then the Minister of Defense visited the family of the shehid Orkhan Hamidov, who was killed during the April fighting. The house of shehid is in one of the villages located near the line of contact of the troops. During the meeting, the attention and care rendered to the families of shehids (martyrs) at the state level were emphasized, and deep appreciation was expressed to the President and First Vice-President of Azerbaijan for their activities and decisions made in this area.

Mother of shehid (martyr) Mrs. Tamilla thanking for the attention shown by the head of state to her family and gifts presented on behalf of the Minister of Defense, stressed that, water pipeline was supplied and Orhan Spring was built with the help of the servicemen in the courtyard of the house where his son's family lives.

During the conversation that continued at the tea table, the family members of the martyr, noting the great faith in the power and victory of the Azerbaijan Army, stressed that the public settlements located near the line of contact of the troops are reliably defended by our units, and the population has high confidence in the servicemen.

The meetings held by the leadership of the Ministry of Defense as part of the visit to the frontline zone were also attended by the head of the Executive Authority of the Fizuli region Ali Aliyev and the deputy of the Milli Majlis Agil Abbas.