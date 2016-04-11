 Top
    ​Defense Minister: Azerbaijani Army will avenge our Martyrs

    The Azerbaijani army has the fighting spirit

    Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ "We have to tell the truth. Armenians have committed crimes against Azerbaijanis for a hundred years. We must stop it."

    Report informs, Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov said at the funeral ceremony of Azerbaijani pilots major Tabriz Musazade, major Urfan Mammadzade, Lieutenant Bakir Ismayilov, Lieutenant-Colonel Murad Mirzayev who were killed in the Armenian attack on the line of contact.

    "Azerbaijan's territorial integrity must be restored. Azerbaijani Army has the fighting spirit. I believe that we will avenge our Martyrs and restore the territorial integrity", the minister said.

